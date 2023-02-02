GARY Rowett has claimed that his squad is “raring to go” after a two-week break from Championship action.

Millwall were due to host league leaders Burnley at The Den last weekend, but their progression in the FA Cup coupled with the Lions’ third-round exit against Sheffield United meant that the game had to be postponed until February 21st.

As a result, the first-team had a free weekend instead. The players trained in the immediate aftermath of their win at Cardiff City before being given time off to spend with their families on Saturday and Sunday. Normal service resumed on Monday, however, with the players returning to their regular routine ahead of Saturday’s clash with Sunderland.

Rowett is unsure as to whether or not the break will benefit his squad, especially considering that the Black Cats were in FA Cup action last weekend, playing out a 1-1 draw with Premier League outfit Fulham.

However, he believes that it may have a positive impact in the long run, especially given Millwall’s demanding February fixture list.

“We’ve had this debate every time there’s been a break, it’s so difficult to know,” he admitted to NewsAtDen.

“All you can do is use it effectively to get the work in, it means we can go a little bit harder during the week and give them the weekend off so they come in on Monday ready to go.

“Sometimes we tend to judge the next game just on the result, whereas if you look at it from that perspective, it’s about how we look physically. Of course, without the game, do we lose rhythm? Do we look fresher? It’s hard to tell.

“I always say it in the Championship, you have to accept that it’s such a hectic league. I think we’ve got potentially eight games coming up in the next four weeks. If we get a breather, we have to take it and hope that it helps us moving forward.

“The team is raring to go. I think they sense that this feels a bit like the second half of the season and we’re ready to go and attack it.”

Photo: Millwall FC

