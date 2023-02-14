GARY Rowett has been delighted by Millwall’s performances on the road after securing back-to-back away wins.

The Lions secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Cardiff City at the end of January before beating QPR at Loftus Road for the first time since 1989 thanks to goals from their two new signings.

Rowett’s side used to have one of the worst away records in the entire division, having failed to win a single game on the road in all competitions between March 5th and October 15th last year. However, they have now amassed 18 points from their 15 games away from The Den, winning five, drawing three and losing seven.

The Millwall boss was able to pinpoint a simple reason why his team struggled to perform on their travels, explaining that their effort levels have drastically improved in the last few weeks.

“I don’t think there was a mental block, we just didn’t work hard enough in the games to win them,” he said after the game.

“We made big mistakes when we were on top in games as well. There are little moments that you have to do certain things really well away from home. At home you are always going to play with a little more confidence.

“There are certain things you have to do in every away game and we’ve started to do that a little bit regularly. We’re working now with that little bit extra drive, desire and quality, at times, that we’re doing at home – that’s why we’re winning away games.

“The fans were amazing again. It’s always a good atmosphere here. For us to bring nearly 3,000 fans in fine voice, they made a huge, huge difference for us again.”

Photo: Millwall FC

