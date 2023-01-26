MILLWALL have reportedly agreed a fee for Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet, with the striker nearing a move to The Den pending personal terms and a medical.

The Daily Record claimed that the Lions submitted a bid for the 25-year-old earlier this week, although it was subsequently turned down by the Edinburgh-based club.

However, it has since been reported that they have returned with another bid that would make him the club’s record signing, which has proven to be too good for Hibs to turn down.

The report adds that the move is still subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed, but it could be formally completed today if everything goes to plan.

Nisbet has missed a substantial amount of football in the last few months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament and tearing his meniscus in February 2022 following a poor challenge from Celtic’s Carl Starfelt. However, he has returned to action with a bang, scoring seven goals in just six Scottish Premiership games this season, including a hat-trick against Motherwell earlier this month.

He is also a senior Scottish international, having featured 10 times for his country, scoring once.

Should the deal go through, he will become Millwall’s second signing of the January transfer window and will likely be seen as a direct replacement for Benik Afobe, who joined Hatta Club on a free transfer.

Photo: Millwall FC

