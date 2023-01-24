MILLWALL have reportedly launched a bid for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet.

Manager Gary Rowett has admitted that his side are looking to add extra forward options after the departures of Isaac Olaofe and Benik Afobe, with Tom Bradshaw currently the only out-and-out striker at the club.

The Lions boss added that the recruitment process has been difficult, but the Daily Record have reported that they have turned their attentions to bringing Nisbet to The Den before the January transfer window shuts next week.

The Glasgow-born centre-forward started his youth career with Hibernian before moving on to Partick Thistle. This was followed by loan spells at East Stirlingshire, Ayr United and Dumbarton, as well as permanent stints at Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic.

He then rejoined Hibs in 2020, where he has since scored 26 goals in 65 Scottish Premiership games. However, his return to Easter Road has been tarnished by injury, having ruptured his ACL and torn his meniscus in the last few seasons.

The 25-year-old is also a Scottish international, having represented his country 10 times since 2021.

Should he join Millwall, he will become the club’s second addition of the January transfer window after 19-year-old Aidomo Emakhu joined from Shamrock Rovers at the start of the month.

Photo: Millwall FC

