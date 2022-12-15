MILLWALL HAVE started to put plans into place to loan out some of their star youngsters in the January transfer window.

At the moment, Alex Mitchell and Sha’mar Lawson are the only two players out on loan, with the former at Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone while the latter has recently joined National League outfit Torquay United.

Manager Gary Rowett has said that other youngsters will follow in their footsteps next month as they look to gain experience of senior football before returning to The Den next summer.

“Each player will have a mixed plan of what we would like them to do,” he told NewsAtDen.

“I think some clearly need to get out and play men’s football, others will benefit from staying in our system and continuing to work.

“There’s a mixed view on all of those players and each individual will have their plan of what we ideally would like to happen.”

Rowett has previously said that striker Isaac Olaofe will look to leave on loan next month after a move to a League One club fell through on deadline day over the summer. The 23-year-old has had three successful spells at Sutton United and one at St. Johnstone, but he has so far failed to break into Millwall’s first-team squad.

Meanwhile, goalkeepers Ryan Sandford and Joe Wright have both returned to South Bermondsey after their respective spells at Maidstone United and Bath City were cut short through shoulder injuries.

Sandford will likely be sidelined for four to five months according to Stones boss Hakan Hayrettin, while Joe Wright is back in training with the Lions ahead of another loan move elsewhere next month.

“They’ve both ended up with shoulder injuries at different sorts of severities. They’re both rehabbing as we speak and hopefully, when they’re back fit, we’ll be able to get them back out playing a little bit more football.

“They’ve both done well out on loan and shown that they’re good young ‘keepers with a lot of potential.”

