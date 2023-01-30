MILLWALL are set to bring Oliver Burke back to The Den for his second loan spell.

Burke, 25, joined the Lions on loan from Sheffield United last season, playing 14 Championship games and scoring twice. The club had attempted to bring him back on a permanent deal last summer, but he ended up moving back to the Bundesliga to sign for Werder Bremen.

So far, he has scored twice in 15 Bundesliga games for Die Werderaner, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner away at Borussia Dortmund back in August.

SVW have also reached an agreement to loan out Oliver Burke until the end of the season, subject to a medical.#werder pic.twitter.com/Uyiw9w2lnI — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) January 30, 2023

Since then, he has struggled for regular game time in north Germany, allowing him to leave the club on loan as a result. Millwall have opted to bring him back to SE16 ahead of deadline day, with a medical scheduled this afternoon.

The Lions have scheduled another medical for today, meaning that two players are on the verge of joining the club as they look to secure a top-six finish.

Photo: Millwall FC

