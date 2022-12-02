MILLWALL are set to sign Aidomo Emakhu from Shamrock Rovers when the January transfer window opens.

The Lions had been linked with the 18-year-old forward for a number of months, although manager Gary Rowett initially distanced himself from the reports when asked by NewsAtDen towards the end of the summer transfer window.

However, Irish media outlets had claimed that Millwall were firmly in the running to win the race for the forward, who is now set to join the club at the start of 2023.

Aidomo Emakhu scores for Shamrock Rovers. pic.twitter.com/IzoDtUzzGc — Irish Soccer News (@IreNews8) July 23, 2022

Emakhu is a natural forward who can also play in wider areas, having played both roles for Rovers in the past. He was given his debut for the club’s senior team by Stephen Bradley in May 2021 against Derry City while also featuring regularly for them in the Europa Conference League this season.

Ireland U19 striker Aidomo Emakhu scores another European goal as Shamrock Rovers secured group stage football. ????#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/NyczFoxNo5 — Irish Edition (@TheIrishEdition) August 11, 2022

Photo: Millwall FC