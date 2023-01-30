MILLWALL are set to sign Duncan Watmore from Championship rivals Middlesbrough on a permanent deal.

Watmore, 28, is a versatile attacker who is capable of playing across the front line. After ending his youth career at Manchester United, he quickly moved to non-league Altrincham and had loan spells with Clitheroe and Cursor Ashton.

He was picked up by Sunderland in 2013, playing 71 league games and scoring five goals over seven years, including a loan spell at Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian in 2014.

However, he departed the Stadium of Light for local rivals Middlesbrough in 2020, where his scoring record has improved dramatically, finding the back 21 times in 87 matches.

Watmore is also a former England youth international who was likened to Gareth Bale by then Sunderland teammate Jermain Defoe, who highlighted his impressive ball control as a key characteristic.

Watmore will become Millwall’s third signing of the season after Aidomo Emakhu joined from Shamrock Rovers and Oliver Burke returned to The Den on loan from Werder Bremen.

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *