IT’S been an incredibly tough season for Millwall captain Shaun Hutchinson so far.

The defender has faced a number of injury issues already, meaning that he has played just ten of the Lions 20 Championship matches so far this season.

The World Cup break provided some relief, however, with Hutchinson telling NewsAtDen that it allowed him to pace his return to training while spending valuable time with his family.

“Obviously I was just coming back from injury, so a lot of the break I was just doing my rehab stuff.

“I only really got the Friday off, so I took the kids to Disneyland Paris for a few days. It was a nice break, I obviously didn’t get as much as the others but the priority was to get myself fit.”

Hutchinson’s hamstring injury shortly after the half-time break in Millwall’s 2-1 win against West Brom on October 22nd was his most recent knock, one that ruled him out for four weeks before making his return in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Brondby at The Den.

It’s a surprisingly quick return to action, and one that highlights the sort of injuries that the 32-year-old has been picking up.

“Touch wood, it’s been alright so far,” he explained.

“Like I said, the break probably allowed me to take my time a bit more with it. As soon as I got injured, I had a target, and that target was Sunderland.

“The break gave me time to make sure I got it right and not rush it. It wasn’t necessarily a bad injury to start with, I think I got quite fortunate with it. Now I’m back and fully fit now, I just need to get myself back up to speed and ready to go.

“It was kind of similar last year as well. They are not the big long ones, just little niggles that interrupt your momentum a little bit.

“Just when you start to feel good and play at a decent level, you’ve got to build your way back up and go again.

“It’s been quite frustrating for me, but I’m trying to do things a little bit differently in order to keep myself fit on the pitch, then hopefully I can play out the remainder of this season injury free.”

*Read more from Shaun Hutchinson in this week’s Southwark News, including his thoughts on Millwall’s young players and how the club’s academy can be developed over the next few years.

Photo: Millwall FC