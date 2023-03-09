TOM Bradshaw has been nominated for both the PFA Vertu Motors Championship Player of the Month award and the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for his impressive performances in February.

The striker scored five of Millwall’s 10 league goals across seven games last month, including a hat-trick against automatic promotion favourites Sheffield United.

He started in all but one of the matches, coming off the bench to score a late equaliser against league leaders Burnley in a 1-1 draw at The Den. The 30-year-old has often had to play through pain as the only out-and-out striker at the club, but has played a crucial part in their surge up the table.

Bradshaw is already on 13 goals for the season, which is his best tally in a Championship season with 11 games to go. He is just four goals away from matching his best ever return in professional football, having scored 17 goals for Walsall in League One in both 2014-15 and 2015-16.

That sort of consistency hasn’t been a constant in his career to date, having never hit double digits in the second tier before this season. Manager Gary Rowett doesn’t believe that anything has changed in terms of his performances on the pitch, but told NewsAtDen that he has added a clinical edge to his game by no longer overthinking in key moments.

“I remember speaking to him about 18 months ago and I think he’d had a long period where he hadn’t scored regularly. He felt himself that he was sort of overthinking things.

“Whenever he got a chance, he was overthinking it and was probably a little bit tense. I think he just decided to stop giving it so much thought in those moments and be a bit more instinctive.

“I certainly think that’s paid off for Bradders, he’s always done that as a striker. When you’re such a good character and you work so hard, sometimes when you get those chances they almost feel like they mean so much more when you get them if you don’t get loads of them.

“I think he’s just relaxed and tried not to psychoanalyse too much. Therefore, what you see is that he’s been playing a lot more regularly, and I think that’s always a big factor. You get used to your teammates more and your teammates get used to you – he’s got a different type of player in Zian playing with him, as well as different wide players than we’ve had previously.

“Maybe it’s taken a bit of time, but what you’re seeing is that confidence of a striker that knows, when he gets a chance, he’ll find the finish. I think that’s a great place to be.

“It isn’t just game-to-game, it’s now been a big period. For Bradders, that’s now been his best tally in the Championship so far in his career, and at the age of 30, it probably means he’s in the form of his life, which is brilliant.

“It’s fantastic to have him. When was the last time we had two players with 26 goals between them and 11 games to go? I think that’s testament to the team.

“I think we’ve always been criticised for our lack of attacking moments at times, but it’s another example of how we have players that can do that. It’s been really encouraging.”

PFA Vertu Motors Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month nominees: Nathan Tella (Burnley), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City), Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough), Tom Bradshaw (Millwall), Tom Ince (Reading), Joel Piroe (Swansea City).

You can vote for Bradshaw here.

Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month nominees: Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough), Tom Bradshaw (Millwall), Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley), Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City).

The winners of the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for February will be announced tomorrow (March 10th).

*You can read an exclusive interview with Tom Bradshaw in this week’s Southwark News, where he discusses his award nominations, the reasons behind his incredible form, and why everything has seemed to click for Millwall so far this season.

Photo: Millwall FC

