BENIK Afobe is set to leave Millwall imminently and is expected to join Hatta Club in the UAE First Division.

Afobe, 29, first joined the Lions on loan in 2013 before returning for a second spell in 2021-22. He went on to sign a permanent deal with the club in June 2022 despite interest from Championship rivals Watford and Champions League side Club Brugge.

His most recent stint at the club has unfortunately been less successful than his loan spells, scoring just two goals and providing one assist in 19 league games this season.

A recent knee injury ruled him out for almost two months, although he was able to return to the pitch last week, making cameo appearances against former club Bristol City and struggling Rotherham United. However, a permanent departure clearly makes sense for both parties, crucially giving Afobe a chance to play regular football elsewhere.

Hatta Club are in the second tier of football in the United Arab Emirates after suffering relegation from the UAE Pro League in 2021. They finished in sixth place last season, missing out on promotion by 20 points, but are currently sat second in the table after 14 games.

Afobe is set to become the second player to depart Millwall this month, with Isaac Olaofe joining League Two outfit Stockport County on a permanent deal on January 1st.

