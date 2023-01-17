TOM Bradshaw is facing significant pressure as Millwall’s only out-and-out striker.

Following the departures of Isaac Olaofe and Benik Afobe, Bradshaw is the only real option who can play as a lone forward aside from Andreas Voglsammer, who is currently being used out wide. Furthermore, fellow attackers Aidomo Emakhu and Tyler Burey are both injured, leaving manager Gary Rowett with even fewer options at his disposal.

The 30-year-old has started nine consecutive games in all competitions, playing the majority of each match. His tally for the season is now at six goals and two assists, making him the second top scorer in the team behind Zian Flemming.

It hasn’t been easy for him, however. When the Lions struggle in games, Bradshaw often lacks service and is left to feed off scraps, something which clearly happened in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough. The former Welsh international ended the match with the least touches [26] of any outfield player to play 90 minutes.

One big issue is the fact that he has had to play so often and that Rowett has no real alternative, something which the Millwall boss mentioned after his side’s loss on Teesside.

“At the moment, being the only real striker in the squad, he’s having to just plough on and plough on and plough on,” he explained.

“I think sometimes, with forward options, you want to be able to bring someone on. You want to bring another forward on for 30 minutes or to not start Bradders in a midweek game and give him a little breather.

“I think when you go up there and you have to work so hard, feed off scraps and create scraps for your teammates, it’s physically demanding.

“I thought the whole team worked and were on the edge, but finding those little moments is the difference.

“That’s what this division is about. That’s why teams like Middlesbrough, once you can get that right balance, they’ve got the moments to go and kill their opposition off. You look at the same as West Brom, teams like Watford, teams like Norwich, they’ve all got those little extra bits of quality.

“We just have to be perfect every week go and get results, we’ve done that a lot of times this season.

“We’ve got a great bunch in there giving it everything they’ve got. Sometimes, you’ve got to hold your hands up and say we lost to one moment.”

Photo: Millwall FC