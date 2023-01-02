TOM Bradshaw narrowly missed out on his second hat-trick of the season after Millwall’s second goal was given as a Cameron Humphreys own-goal.

The striker bagged three goals in the first half of the Lions’ 3-0 win against Watford back in October, which was the last time he scored in the Championship.

However, he got himself back on the scoresheet for the first time in nine games on Sunday afternoon, scoring in the fourth minute and the 81st minute to help his side secure a comfortable win against the Millers at The Den.

It takes his total for the campaign up to six goals, but some supporters were surprised to see him substituted for Benik Afobe just two minutes after his second strike, meaning that he was unable to grab his hat-trick.

Rowett explained the decision after the match, adding that the former Welsh international may be given a rest against Sheffield United next weekend.

“With Benik being out injured it means Bradders has had to plough on up there,” the Millwall boss said after the win.

“He does so much work for the team – he’s tireless and does so much distance, he closes people down all game.

“It was in our mind that he might need a little breather tonight. He might need a little breather next week, I’m sure he won’t want one.

“You’ve got to look after players who are effective. We always speak about it – we’ve got to keep our players fit. There is a fine line between playing them, keeping them going – building that resilience – and actually getting them off at the right time to give them 10 minutes breather, so they don’t get injured.

“It was the same with Zian [Flemming]. There was an opportunity to get a few of our players off who didn’t need to expend themselves really.

“Nice to see the lads coming on, young Romain [Esse} comes on and has another performance. He thought it was the World Cup final at one point, he was dropping in to try and get the ball – doing little tricks and all sorts – but it shows a young lad who just wants to play and show what he has got.

“It was a good evening but I feel for Rotherham a little bit. It is a really difficult position they are in at the moment and I’m sure they’ll be looking forward to the January window coming and bringing a few players in.”

