ISAAC Olaofe has left Millwall to join League Two outfit Stockport County on a permanent deal.

Olaofe, 23, made just two Championship appearances for the Lions after three successful loan spells at Sutton United and a short stint at St. Johnstone.

The striker was a regular for their under-23’s side but failed to force his way into Gary Rowett’s plans for the first-team squad.

The Millwall boss admitted that there were permanent and loan options on the table for Olaofe in the summer, although a temporary move to a League One club fell through late on.

As a result, the Lions were quick to accept offers from League Two clubs, one being from high-flying Stockport, who are currently sat just four points off the play-off places after a slow start to the campaign.

Millwall will receive an undisclosed fee and the player will officially move to Edgeley Park on January 1st.

Photo: Millwall FC