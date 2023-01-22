GARY Rowett was pleased to see Tom Bradshaw’s hard work pay off with a goal against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

The 30-year-old has had to lead the line by himself following the departures of Isaac Olaofe [Stockport County] and Benik Afobe [Hatta Club], leaving him as the only out-and-out striker at the club.

He has often had to feed off scraps in tight, physical games, Bradshaw’s work rate and energy have been exceptional, something which supporters have noticed after starting 10 games in a row.

Rowett was also quick to praise the Welsh international for his hard work while the Lions look to recruit more forward options in the January transfer window, although he has shown why he can remain as the first-choice up top, with yesterday’s goal taking his total up to seven for the season.

“He‘s brilliant, Bradders,” the Millwall boss said after the win in South Wales.

“I spoke about it a lot where we need to strengthen those attacking areas, and the likes of Bradders have just had to keep going, going and going. Sometimes you play at 80% because you haven’t got that little bit of spark, but he just runs and runs.

“It was a typical goal from him. I think it was [Cedric] Kipre that just delayed on the ball and for someone like Bradders you can’t do that. He never stops, he just chases everything down. Just to get a little toe on in to score the goal is fantastic.

“We could’ve had another one in the second half and I think we really should’ve put the game to bed in the little breakaway, but as it was we just had to sit in and defend for our lives, and we just about managed to do that.”

Photo: Millwall FC

