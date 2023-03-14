MILLWALL’S Bradshaw has been called up to the Wales national team for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Croatia and Latvia.

The striker has scored 13 goals in 31 games for the Lions this season, with nine of those coming since the turn of the year. He scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United in a 3-2 win as well as crucial goals against league leaders Burnley and play-off rivals Luton Town, helping him win the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for February.

Bradshaw has regularly voiced his desire to return to the Wales squad, although he admitted that his patchy goalscoring form has not helped his case to represent his country. However, his recent performances have understandably put him back on the radar of manager Rob Page ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The 30-year-old is set to represent his country for the first time since March 22nd, 2018, where he played 28 minutes off the bench in a 6-0 win against China. He has only ever made three appearances for Wales and is yet to start a game, although that is certainly expected to change before the start of April.

The Dragons will face Croatia in Split on March 25th before hosting Latvia at the Cardiff City Stadium three days later on March 28th. The other two teams’ in their qualifying group are Armenia and Turkey.

Elsewhere, George Saville will also be involved in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers after receiving another call-up to the Northern Ireland national team. Michael O’Neill’s men will face San Marino away from home on March 23rd and before hosting Finland in Belfast on March 26th. The three other teams in their qualifying group are Denmark, Kazakhstan and Slovenia.

All games will be shown live on Sky Sports during the international break.

Photo: Millwall FC

