TOM Bradshaw is keen for Millwall to explore international signings this month after the success of Zian Flemming and Andreas Voglsammer.

The Lions have rarely looked abroad when it comes to new additions, but ended up bringing in the former from Fortuna Sittard and the latter from Union Berlin during the summer transfer window.

Both players have offered something different to the current squad, who narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs last season. Bradshaw believes that the club’s new approach to the transfer market could make the difference, and that further international additions may help them to finally achieve a top-six finish.

“Obviously you’ve got the slight added risk of it being a different league, so you’re not sure how that player is going to adapt,” he told NewsAtDen.

“If you get it right, you’ve seen with the lads that we’ve brought in, it can be a massive coup for the club.

“Flem is one of the top scorers in the league and he’s fit the ground running, he’s been a brilliant asset. It’s the same with Vogs as well, obviously he hasn’t got that many goals yet but his performances have been top notch. His work ethic and performances fit the club perfectly.

“Like I said, there’s obviously the slight added risk where you don’t know how the player will adapt to the Championship being a very physical and demanding league, but when it pays off, it can pay off big, so it’s a great thing for the club.”

Flemming has already scored ten league goals this season, putting him tied-fourth in the race for the Golden Boot behind Chuba Akpom [Middlesbrough], Viktor Gyökeres [Coventry City] and Óscar Estupiñán [Hull City].

It’s clear that Millwall rely on him a lot, possibly more than they did on Jed Wallace last season, but his consistent performances have guided them into the play-off places with a game in hand on almost every other team in the division.

As a result, Bradshaw believes that the Dutchman is in with a real chance of ending the campaign as the top scorer in the Championship, which would be a remarkable accomplishment for his debut season in English football.

“If he keeps putting in performances like he has been and keeps getting in the box, I’m sure he will be competing for it.

“Flem is great technically, so he likes to drop deep sometimes to get on the ball. I think myself and the management have been encouraging him to try and stay high, which is what he’s been doing in the last three or four games.

“You saw his goals against Preston where crosses are coming into the box and he’s either on the back post or in the box. He’s a great finisher as well, so when he gets those chances he’s normally clinical as well.

“There’s no reason why he can’t be there at the end of the season challenging for the Golden Boot.”

