MILLWALL are optimistic that their latest batch of injury issues will not prove to be overly serious.

The Lions were forced to train at The Den last week after their training ground, Calmont Road, was snowed under on Monday.

As a result, the first-team squad were practicing on a much harder pitch than they were used to, with some players pulling up during the sessions before their trip to Luton Town was postponed.

Rowett admitted that the injured players, who he didn’t name, may have been doubts for the scheduled trip to Kenilworth Road on Sunday morning, but he’s hopeful that they will be raring to go ahead of travelling to Watford on Boxing Day.

“We’ve had three or four calf issues because we’ve had to train on the pitch [at The Den] all week,” he told NewsAtDen.

“The pitch is quite a lot firmer than the training pitches so you get a few complications with that. Quite a few tight calves, but hopefully nothing too untoward, nothing too sinister.

“If the game went ahead on Sunday, we would have had a call on one or two players, but hopefully they’ll be fine.

“It’s just a few complications when you can’t get on your normal training pitches. It just adds a little bit of an issue.”

Benik Afobe [knee] and Ryan Leonard [hamstring] remain ruled out after picking up serious knocks earlier in the campaign, although Rowett is hopeful that they could feature at Vicarage Road on December 26th. On the other hand, Callum Styles is unlikely to make it back in time to face the Hornets as he continues to recover from his calf injury.

“They’re sort of day-to-day really,” the Millwall boss said of Afobe and Leonard.

“If they progress as they are then we sort of know when they’ll be back, but we’ll be taking that with a kid-gloves approach because they’ve obviously been out for a while, it hasn’t been plane sailing.

“Other than that, it gives them another week to be another week closer, whether that’s ready for the game or a week nearer to playing. It’ll be a good thing either way.”

Photo: Millwall FC