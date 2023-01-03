SET PIECES have undoubtedly been one of Millwall’s strengths since the start of the season, but teams have started to nullify their threat in recent weeks.

The Lions’ record from corners and free-kicks is second to none in the Championship, but some sides have managed to frustrate them by isolating key players such as Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace.

As a result, manager Gary Rowett opted to take a different approach against Rotherham United on Sunday afternoon, although their opening goal came from a traditional free-kick routine that Tom Bradshaw headed into the back of the net early on.

Later in the half, George Honeyman’s corner caught out the Millers’ defence, bending it outside of the box for Callum Styles to volley a powerful effort off Andreas Voglsammer, with the ball flying narrowly wide of the post.

In the second half, the German combined with Zian Flemming to play a short free-kick routine that ultimately didn’t work, although Rowett admitted that his side have been practicing different methods to find the back of the net from set pieces.

“We’re always looking for ways to mix it up,” he said after the game.

“Teams have obviously focused on the likes of Coops and how important he is with that first contact.

“We spoke a lot about mixing the delivery up and keep asking questions of the opposition so that we don’t become too predictable.

“Like I said before, the lads do great work in that sense and they’ve got that freedom to go and innovate a little bit.

“We don’t want to mix up too much so we lose our effectiveness. I think good delivery, good runs and good attacking headers are the way to go, but it’s nice to keep doing something different.

“What Stylesy brings is that he’s got a different delivery, George Honeyman as well. Out-swingers, in-swingers, they’ve got real good accuracy.

“We scored the goal with Bradders first one in that way. It’s a lovely header from him as well, it’s not an easy one.”

