MILLWALL are set to reopen the Lions Store this week after it was forced to close due to their kit distributor entering administration.

Elite Sports Group Ltd, who supply kits designed by Hummel, managed the club’s entire retail operation. A club statement described their collapse as an “unprecedented event” which “led to the club taking a sizeable six-figure hit to its finances.”

However, Millwall have confirmed that a deal has now been reached with their administrators which allows the Lions Store to reopen from 10am on Wednesday 7th December. Despite this, the website will not be ready to go live on the same day but “the club is working tirelessly to have it relaunched at the earliest opportunity in order to allow fans to purchase goods online during this build-up to Christmas.”

The statement adds that “The Lions Store will reopen with all stock available to the club at this time, which includes the three kits for this 2022/23 season and training wear, along with other selected items.

“Merchandise will initially be available at discounted rates as the club looks to recoup the significant losses caused by these recent events.

“It will be open between 10am and 5pm on Wednesday and then 9am-5pm on weekdays thereafter. The Lions Store will also be open before and after Saturday’s visit of Wigan Athletic.”