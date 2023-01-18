MILLWALL have been forced to train at The Den in recent weeks due to the condition of the pitches at Calmont Road.

The Lions have been able to host a number of training sessions at their normal facility, but extreme rain and ice over the festive period has made that much harder to arrange.

As a result, Gary Rowett’s side have trained at their home ground regularly since the start of December, including last Tuesday and yesterday morning, although the manager told NewsAtDen that they “probably trained here more than that because of different scenarios.”

Unfortunately, it has made it harder for Millwall to prepare for games due to the harder surface at The Den, and Rowett is keen to avoid using it where possible in order to keep it in a good condition for their Championship fixtures.

“We’ve had the frozen pitches at the training ground, which has obviously been quite extreme. Today [Tuesday] was one of those as well.

“Just the sheer rainfall as well, the pitches at the training ground have been flooded on numerous occasions, which limits what areas we can use.

“In an ideal world, we don’t want to use The Den because we don’t want to disrupt the pitch here, but there’s one pitch and we’ve obviously got a lot more chance of maintaining this pitch than we have the training ground at the minute.

“We’ve just been sporadic with it where we feel we’ve needed a decent session, where we feel the weather and the pitches have been poor at the training ground, we’ve come here and used it.

“It’s something we have to be quite flexible with to get the best outcome in terms of training.”

Photo: Millwall FC

