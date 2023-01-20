MILLWALL’S last match of the Championship season has been moved to Bank Holiday Monday.

The Lions were originally due to host play-off rivals Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, May 6th, but the fixture has been moved due to the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

As a result, the final round of Championship fixtures will all kick off on Monday, May 8th, with kick-off remaining as 3pm.

League Two fixtures have been moved to the same day, but they will now start at 12:30pm, while the last day of League One action will take place at 12pm on Sunday, May 7th.

Photo: Millwall FC

