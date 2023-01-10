MILLWALL’S home match against Championship leaders Burnley has been postponed.

The Lions were due to host Vincent Kompany’s Clarets on January 28th, but they will instead be travelling to Portman Road to face League One outfit Ipswich Town that weekend.

As Gary Rowett’s side were eliminated from the competition by Sheffield United, their next match at The Den will be against Sunderland on February 4th, giving them a two-week break between their trip to Cardiff City and their home match against the Black Cats.

Furthermore, Millwall’s away match against Luton Town is at risk of being moved once again.

They were due to travel to Kenilworth Road on December 18th, with kick-off originally moved to midday and then to 11:30am to avoid a clash with the World Cup final. However, the adverse weather forecast saw the fixture postponed, with the rearranged game being scheduled for February 28th, live on Sky Sports.

However, that match will have to be moved once again if Rob Edwards’ men reach the fifth round of the FA Cup, which would take place in that midweek slot. They are set to face Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium in a third round replay next week, with the winner hosting League Two side Grimsby Town at the end of the month.

If Luton win both of those matches, then Millwall’s trip to Bedfordshire will have to be given a new date for the second time.

Photo: Millwall FC