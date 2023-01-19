MILLWALL have announced that Romain Esse has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Esse, 17, has been a regular figure in the Lions’ youth squad, playing with the under-18’s in the league and against Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup.

However, with a number of injury issues in the first team squad, the winger was called up to face Watford on Boxing Day, where he made his senior debut in stoppage time.

He has impressed in a number of cameo appearances since, playing nearly more than 30 minutes off the bench against Sheffield United in the FA Cup while shining in the Championship as well.

Manager Gary Rowett praised the youngster for his skill and mentality, explaining what the next steps will be for him on the road to becoming an important member of the first-team squad.

“He’s shown some good moments and a really good attitude for a young player,” he told NewsAtDen.

“Saturday was a good example. He came on and you could see that he wanted to make something happen. That’s the kind of exuberance of youth and that lack of fear.

“He’s one that we’ve looked at and we’ve seen what a good player he is. He’ll be involved with the first team all the way through until the end of the season and obviously beyond, but that’s the first bit.

“I think he can impact the team off the bench, but in an ideal world he shouldn’t have to. At the moment, he’s in that position, which is brilliant for him and great for us in some ways because it’s a chance to see another young player develop.

“There might be times where he’s not on the bench, there might be times where he might start if he does well. He’s a really talented player, he’s seventeen, he’s got great feet. He’s probably one of the best technical players I’ve seen come out of our academy and he’s also got a great attitude.

“Who knows how that will develop, but at the moment he’s certainly done enough to be around the group.”

Photo: Millwall FC

