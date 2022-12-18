MILLWALL will spend Christmas three points outside of the play-off places after this weekend’s round of Championship fixtures.

The Lions were due to play Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this morning, but the game was called off due to the yellow warning for ice that was issued ahead of the clash.

As a result, Gary Rowett’s side won’t be in action again until they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford on Boxing Day, meaning that their Championship rivals were given the opportunity to take advantage.

Millwall started the weekend in seventh place, but they immediately dropped down to eighth as Troy Deeney’s brace helped Birmingham City down Reading at St. Andrew’s, moving them above the South Londoners on Friday night.

Queens Park Rangers were the only other team to leapfrog the Lions as Neil Critchley’s men ended their four-match losing run with a 1-0 win against Preston North End at Deepdale.

It leaves Millwall in ninth place with two Championship fixtures left to be played before Christmas. Sheffield United will host Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day, although that game will have no impact on their position, while a Coventry City win at home to West Brom on Wednesday evening would see them overtaken by the Sky Blues, dropping them down to 10th.

Regardless of any other results, Rowett’s men will head into Christmas having picked up 32 points from 22 games, winning nine, drawing five and losing eight. They have scored 27 goals, with a third of those having come from top scorer Zian Flemming, and have conceded 26.

