GARY Rowett has been delighted by Ryan Leonard’s performances since the midfielder returned from injury, explaining that he could play a big part in Millwall’s play-off push in the next few weeks.

The 30-year-old picked up a serious hamstring injury at the end of August, ruling him out for a number of months as a result. He returned to the squad at the start of 2023 and was eased back into action, but his recent performances have certainly helped the Lions climb up the Championship table.

Leonard played 88 minutes against Luton Town and 89 minutes against Norwich City before completing the full 90 minutes against both Reading and Swansea City. It shows that, at the moment, his fitness is back to the level it needs to be, and Rowett is optimistic that he can continue to play regular in the final weeks of the season.

“He breaks up the game up so well,” the manager said after Tuesday’s win at The Den.

“He’s got such good energy and athleticism in there. I felt that was a little problem in the first half at times – that last metre of closing someone down against Swansea is always an important one.

“Sometimes you can get pulled into the slow nature of the game and you become passive. I think there was no real intensity in it, which made it hard. What Lenny does is break the game up and breaks forward.

“I thought he showed some good sides to his games today. He had a good shot in the first half where he jumped onto a second ball and the keeper made a good save.

“He’s going to be important for us, we’ve spoken about it before. Whether he can just keep going, I’m not sure, but at the moment, he’s been a big factor in there for us. I’ve been really pleased with him.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *