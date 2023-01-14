IT has taken Andreas Voglsammer a little while to get used to life in England.

The German moved into his new flat earlier in the season but hasn’t fully embraced a new way of life. He admitted that he is yet to try a full English breakfast, and he’s especially keen to see what baked beans taste like.

In football terms, there is a huge difference between England and Germany, one of the biggest examples being the lack of a winter break in England. In the Bundesliga, however, players are given an extended period away from action to spend time with their families, although Voglsammer hasn’t struggled with a different set of traditions in the Championship.

“Normally you have four or five weeks off from a game, but we would maybe have ten days off,” he told NewsAtDen.

“We’d train and then have a training camp before the second half of the season, so you have tough sessions in that time.

“Here, you train, play, play, and then one more game, like we had two weeks ago on Boxing Day against Watford.

“For the rhythm, it’s better here. The issue is that the players have so many games, so I don’t know whether it’s the best thing when you’ve got so many of them. That’s football though, it’s our job and we have to do it.”

On the pitch, Voglsammer feels the differences a lot more. “Germany is a lot more tactical,” he explained. Zian Flemming felt the same way when he moved to South London from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

“Here, you have different types of players in one v. one situations who can do them very well,” Voglsammer added. “You don’t have that as much in Germany. These quality players who can decide games on their own, it’s more common in England, but in Germany the tactics are totally different.

“I don’t want to say that you’re more of a team but you have to work differently as a team to reach your goals or win the game.”

All of this does beg the question: why would Voglsammer leave Union Berlin, a side challenging at the top end of the Bundesliga and in the Europa League, for Millwall in the Championship?

The answer is because the 31-year-old wants regular first-team football and to fulfil his lifelong dream of playing in the Premier League.

“I played nearly every game last season, but most of them were as a substitute. I wanted to play more and it has always been a dream of mine to play in England, so that was the perfect moment to complete the transfer.

“Maybe it was my last chance because it’s not as easy to move to England as it was a few years ago because of Brexit, and you need some special points to get the Visa. It was easy to decide.”

*Read more from Andreas Voglsammer in this week’s Southwark News, including his relationship with Zian Flemming, Millwall’s ‘European style’ and his memories from coming through Bayern Munich’s youth academy.

Photo: Millwall FC