LUTON TOWN’S trip to The Den on Good Friday [7th April] has been selected for Sky Sports coverage.

The decision comes just three days after their 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road, which was also shown live on Sky. Goals from Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw put Millwall in a commanding position, but they were pegged back by Elijah Adebayo and a late strike from substitute Luke Berry.

Their next clash, which takes place in five weeks’ time, has been brought forward to a 12:30pm kick-off, although the date will stay the same.

You can see the latest round of televised EFL selections here.

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *