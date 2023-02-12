BILLY Mitchell made his 100th Millwall appearance in yesterday’s 2-1 win against QPR.

Mitchell, 21, came through the Lions academy and progressed to the first-team set-up in 2019. He and his family all support the club, as his father’s family and his maternal grandmother all originate from Bermondsey.

The midfielder made his debut off the bench at the end of the 2018-19 season and scored his first professional goal in a 4-1 win against Bristol City in May 2021. However, this season has arguably been his breakout campaign, with many fans picking him as Millwall’s best player alongside Zian Flemming.

His manager and his teammates have often highlighted his maturity on the pitch, with the London Football Awards nominating him for the Young Player of the Year award alongside Arsenal trio Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba, as well as Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

Speaking to NewsAtDen shortly after the nomination was announced, manager Gary Rowett said: “Billy is a young player in good company in terms of the other players who’ve been nominated for the award. It might be a tough one for him to win it, but it shows that progress and his level of maturity.

“He’s almost one of the first names on the team sheet at the minute. That shows that, as a manager, I trust him, but it also shows the progression he’s made.

“I still think there’s more to come, but I think he’s moving forward really, really nicely as an all-round, box-to-box midfielder that can do a bit of everything.”

Earlier this year, Mitchell featured on Sky Sports’ ‘EFL 21 Under 21 list’, chosen by Ali Maxwell and George Elek of the NotTheTop20 podcast. Maxwell described him as an “all-rounder type in midfield” who is “strong in the tackle, really hard-working and tidy on the ball”.

He is also a regular volunteer at the Millwall Community Trust, further boosting his incredibly popular profile at his boyhood club.

