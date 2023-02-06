OLIVER Burke and Duncan Watmore impressed Millwall fans against Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

Burke made his second debut for the Lions, having spent last season on loan at The Den from Sheffield United. He came off the bench for George Honeyman in the 84th minute of the match, showing his pace and energy down the right flank.

Watmore had more time to show his quality, replacing the injured Mason Bennett at the half-time break. He had a good chance to win the game late on after being played into the box down the left side, but he was ultimately beaten to the ball by Black Cats’ goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

The duo look like exciting additions to Millwall’s squad, and Rowett believes that they will give his side something different in the final third in the coming weeks and months.

“I think they’re both full of energy and full of running,” he said after the game.

“They’ll give us a chance to get up the pitch, they’ll get us up there in a different way. They play differently to a Roberts and a Diallo that can trick their way up there, we’ll run, power and keep trying to break and grind teams down.

“I thought we did that really well today. I thought there were moments where it looked like we lost a bit of a grip on the game, but we got it back straight away and started to put them under a bit of pressure.

“We were unfortunate that we didn’t score the second goal because we had opportunities to do that. Then you’re always at the mercy of one moment at the other end.

“It was a great delivery in, to be fair, but we’ve got to go and head it out of our box. I think Longy comes for it and doesn’t quite get there, but it probably goes in anyway off the post.”

Photo: Millwall FC

