MILLWALL ARE in the ‘do-or-die’ part of their season, where any slip up will be fatal in their bid to secure a top-six finish.

Asked by NewsAtDen earlier this month, manager Gary Rowett revealed that he considers the run-in to start in the final ten games of the season, but that the Lions’ clash with West Brom will really mark the beginning of the deciding period of their campaign.

It is, undoubtedly, an intimidating prospect. Following their 1-0 defeat at home to Huddersfield Town, the advantage on Norwich City in seventh place stands at just three points, but the positive is that their last eight games are much easier than their promotion rivals’.

Granted, the start is tough. A trip to the Hawthorns is always testing, especially since the Baggies sacked Steve Bruce and brought in a much more capable manager in Carlos Corberan. Former Millwall talisman Jed Wallace will also be out to haunt his former team, knowing that their play-off fate is in their own hands given the fact that they have a game in hand.

A home tie clash with Luton Town is much harder. The Hatters were unlucky to drop points in the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road despite equalising late on through Luke Berry’s long-range strike, but they boast the second best away record in the division and will be confident of extending the Lions’ disappointing run at The Den which has seen them win just two home games since January 1st.

Their five matches after that are comparatively easy. Hull City, Preston North End and Birmingham City have little to nothing to play for, meaning that they will likely take a more attack-minded approach that will suit Millwall. The struggle comes when they play against teams that soak up possession and sit deep, much like Huddersfield did last weekend.

As a result, trips to Wigan Athletic and Blackpool will probably be much harder as both sides are still fighting for their lives. Manager Gary Rowett may be hoping that the Latics’ relegation has been confirmed by the time they travel to the DW Stadium, which is a definite possibility given their three-point deduction for failing to pay their players. However, Blackpool will certainly hope to take their fight for survival to the final day and may feel confident of grinding out a result on home soil.

Blackburn at home on the final day has the potential to be the biggest game of the season depending on where the two sides are at that point. If there is something on the line for one or both of the teams, it could feel as big as a play-off final.

Overall, there are huge positives to take despite dropping points at home to Neil Warnock’s men. The advantage heading into the final six games means that Millwall have their fate in their own hands, and their favourable run-in makes them one of the favourites to secure a play-off place.

However, this will be a significant test of the Lions’ mental strength. For the first time, Millwall are the ones being chased rather than chasing the teams above them, and that dynamic could end up being a struggle for them.

As Rowett said, the expectation is now on them. They are no longer underdogs to achieve their goal and will be tipped to contest the play-offs in May. Anything short of that will most likely be considered a failure.

Millwall’s final eight games

West Brom (A) – April 1st

Luton Town (H) – April 7th

Hull City (A) – April 10th

Preston North End (H) – April 15th

Birmingham City (H) April 18th

Wigan Athletic (A) – April 22nd

Blackpool (A) – April 29th

Blackburn Rovers (H) – May 8th

Photo: Millwall FC

