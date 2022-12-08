MILLWALL’S away match against Luton Town has been moved forward to avoid a clash with the World Cup final.

The clash was due to kick off at midday, but away fans would have been unable to get back to London in time for the final of this year’s tournament in Qatar.

As a result, the Hatters and the Lions have agreed to move the kick-off time forward to 11:30am, with the match still taking place on Sunday, December 18th.

? A revised kick-off time for #Millwall‘s trip to @LutonTown has been confirmed. — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) December 8, 2022

Photo: Millwall FC