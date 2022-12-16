MILLWALL’S trip to Luton Town has been postponed.

The Lions were due to head to Kenilworth Road on Sunday morning, with kick-off moved forward to 11:30am to avoid a clash with the World Cup final.

However, the Hatters put out a statement on Thursday to ask for volunteers to help clear the snow off the pitch at their stadium in order to allow the game to go ahead. Since then, the two clubs have considered the weather forecast, which includes a yellow warning for ice and snow in Luton, and decided to postpone the game.

Away fans with tickets will be given an automatic ticket refund for the cancelled fixture. Original tickets will not be valid for the rearranged game.

Luton and Millwall will now decide on a new date, which will likely see the Lions travel to Bedfordshire on a Tuesday night in 2023.

Photo: Millwall FC