MILLWALL’S away match against Luton Town is set to go ahead as planned after the Hatters were knocked out of the FA Cup.

The Lions were originally scheduled to travel to Kenilworth Road on Saturday, December 17th, before it was pushed to the following day for Sky Sports coverage, with kick-off moved to 12pm.

There was an immediate fan backlash due to the fact that supporters would not be able to make it home in time for the World Cup final, which was due to kick off later on Sunday afternoon, resulting in the kick-off time being brought forward once again, this time to 11:30am.

However, the adverse weather forecast over that weekend saw the game postponed just over 48 hours in advance despite Luton calling on their supporters to help shovel snow off the pitch to allow the game to go ahead. A new date was pencilled in for Tuesday, February 28th, with kick-off set for 8pm, although it was in doubt while the Hatters remained in the FA Cup.

Had they progressed to the fifth round of the competition, Millwall’s trip to Bedfordshire would have been moved once again in order to allow them to face Southampton away from home, but Rob Edwards’ side were beaten 3-0 by League Two outfit Grimsby Town in a fourth round replay last night.

As a result, the current date and time is set to stay the same, with the fixture selected for Sky Sports coverage as well.

Photo: Millwall FC

