KOLO Touré couldn’t hide his pained expression after being reminded that his first game in charge of Wigan Athletic would come at The Den against Millwall.

The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender quickly laughed it off, but he was full of praise for the Lions ahead of their meeting in SE16 this weekend.

“Millwall [are a] very good team,” he told BBC Radio Manchester.

“Very aggressive, really good on set pieces. This is a real challenge for us.

“We have have to come up with a solution, that’s the role of a manager, bring the tactical solution.

“We make the defence, which we already had of course, but we give the best solution possible to the players for that game.”

Millwall boss Gary Rowett had explained that Saturday’s match against the Latics would be difficult for his side to prepare for given that this will be Touré’s first match of his managerial career. However, the 41-year-old gave an insight into how he wanted his team to play during his time at the DW Stadium.

“It’s very easy to speak but, for me, I really want to focus on the team.

“I’ve been working with the players, I know their strengths and I know the areas we need to improve of course.

“Everything will be based around making the players better, as well as bringing really attractive football.”

