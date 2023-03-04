CHARLIE Cresswell has been voted as NewsAtDen‘s Millwall Player of the Month for February, based on votes by Lions fans.

The centre-back won by 26 votes based on the club’s seven fixtures last month, with Millwall winning three, drawing three and losing just one of those matches.

Cresswell played the full 90 minutes in all seven games, conceding just eight goals while keeping a clean sheet against Stoke City. While he initially came into the team to replace injured captain Shaun Hutchinson, his performances have improved massively and supporters are keen to keep him at the club after completing his loan spell at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old finished ahead of George Honeyman and Danny McNamara, who were ranked second and third respectively.

Photo: Millwall FC

