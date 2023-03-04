NORWICH City boss David Wagner believes that his side’s free week will benefit them ahead of today’s clash against Millwall.

The Canaries’ last game was last Saturday [February 25th], which was a 2-0 win at home to Cardiff City. They did not play play in midweek, unlike the Lions, who played out a 2-2 draw away at Luton Town on Tuesday night.

Millwall have, in fact, played one game more than Norwich in February, although Wagner’s men have felt the effects just as much, with a number of players struggling with injury and fitness issues during a hectic run of fixtures.

“On one side you love to play football matches – this is why we have this job because we love to have this competition,” the manager said in his pre-match press conference, reported by The Pink Un.

“On the other side, if you have so many midweek games like we had, then you are desperate to work with the players on the training pitch again to speak in detail and this is what we’ve been able to do.

“It was good for Teemu for example to have another free week of training because he’d only had a couple of sessions before the Cardiff game.

“This is why it was important for us to have this. We have said to ourselves that we had this block of five games in two weeks but now we have done this so we leave this behind us and now we look forward to the next block before the international break.

“The first one is Millwall – a very exciting opponent and a very big challenge that we have in front of this. That is why we put all our focus onto this game this week.”

Despite the slight advantage that they have going into their trip to SE16, Norwich’s record against fellow top-10 sides is far from perfect. Of their 12 matches, they have won two, drawn two and lost eight, with a goal difference of minus eight and a PPG [points per game] of 0.67, ranking them at the bottom of the list.

This is a league table purely made up of matches between teams currently in the Championship top 10. As you see, #NCFC’s record is not great… pic.twitter.com/Omuc76RdJY — Connor Southwell (@cjsouthwell1902) March 3, 2023

The Lions have performed considerably better in this regard, ranking higher than West Brom, Luton Town, Sunderland and Norwich, although Wagner doesn’t believe that the stats will necessarily dictate how his side approaches the game this afternoon.

“Even this statistic, I did not know so now you can see how interested I am in stats. All the stats that you have delivered to me are there to be proven wrong and for us to make them better.

“If we would have won more matches against the top ten then it would make no difference for this game. I’m glad that I know it now, but it doesn’t impact my approach for Saturday.”

“I don’t really have an explanation for this record but the table is so close that this week, these are the top ten teams and in two weeks’ time it might be five other teams in it and the stats then look totally different,”

“To be totally honest, I’m not really interested in it. If Millwall weren’t in the top ten, we would still travel there and want to perform at our highest level to get a result. It doesn’t change our mindset if it’s a top team or not, whether it’s at home or away.

“It’s about making sure we are totally focused and can get our identity on the grass that means we look like a Norwich City team. If this is the case, then we can get a result.”

Photo: Millwall FC

