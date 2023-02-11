OLIVER Burke remembers the moment clearly.

It’s August 20th, 2022. Werder Bremen are level at 2-2 away to Borussia Dortmund going into stoppage time after Niklas Schmidt’s 93rd minute equaliser. Referee Florian Badstuebner is about to blow his whistle, but there’s still one last chance for the visitors to push forward.

A slick pass from former Bayern Munich defender Mitchell Weiser plays Burke in between the two centre-backs, allowing him to use his pace and shift the ball down the right side of the box, where he unleashes a fierce shot that rifles past Gregor Kobel and into the back of the net in front of the notorious ‘Yellow Wall’ at the Westfalenstadion.

“It was obviously history for the club and an amazing feeling for me,” he told NewsAtDen.

“All of our goals that day were great, and to get that winner was amazing. I thought that set my time off really well, it’s just unfortunate for the lack of game time opportunities, to be honest.

“There’s some good memories, but that was amazing. Especially being away at Dortmund, that was even sweeter.”

Flash forward to February 2023 and Burke is back at Millwall, the club where he spent last season in a promising yet injury-hit spell on loan from Sheffield United.

The Lions had pushed to re-sign him on a permanent basis over the summer and were in advanced negotiations to do so, but Werder Bremen swept in to bring him back to Germany for the second time in his career.

Burke’s previous stint in Germany was with RB Leipzig, who paid £13 million to sign him from Nottingham Forest in 2016 and set the record for a transfer fee involving a Scottish player.

It’s fair to say that it didn’t work out in Saxony, but the forward was determined to give it another go in the Bundesliga when the opportunity arose.

“I guess you could say there was a little bit of unfinished business,” he admitted.

“Everyone knows how big a club Werder Bremen is. It’s top-flight, Bundesliga football.

“Still, at the time, it was a very difficult decision for me to make because I loved my time at Millwall. I was actually more in favour of coming back here because I knew I was gaining that momentum and that flow of football. I was feeling very comfortable and at home.

“A lot of different aspects come into things in football and it was a fantastic move for me as a player, considering how big a club Werder Bremen is as well.

“That’s not disrespecting Millwall at all, I just wanted another chance in the Bundesliga and see how it goes.”

The move back to South London, albeit temporary, was stressful. The decision was made late on in the transfer window, and all parties were keen to get the move sorted before the deadline.

“It was very last-minute, but I think I’m used to that,” Burke claimed. “I’ve had a few very last-minute ones.

“I’m very happy to be back here, I loved my time here last time. The boys are great here, the staff, everybody. I’m delighted.

“At Werder, I probably wasn’t getting enough game time in my eyes. For a young player, you need to look at getting that match fitness, and that comes with games. There’s only so much training and things like that you can do.

“For me, I’m really at a stage where I want to start playing games, and at the last minute we thought ‘yeah, we should look to go on loan’, and there couldn’t be a better club for me.”

*Read more from Oliver Burke in this week's Southwark News, including his experience of learning German, how the Bundesliga compares to the Championship and his aim to get Millwall promoted to the Premier League.

Photo: Millwall FC

