MILLWALL’S under-21 team have undergone a significant transition in the January transfer window.

Isaac Olaofe, Hayden Muller and Besart Topalloj were surprisingly allowed to leave on permanent deals, joining Stockport County, Dundalk and Bromley respectively.

In turn, the Lions added 18-year-old Frankie Hvid in the latter stages of last month, with the defender signing his first professional contract before joining up with Kevin Nugent’s side.

First-team boss Gary Rowett explained the reasoning behind the decisions, explaining the “cycle” that young players go through at Millwall’s academy.

“We had quite a strict process with our young players and our loans,” he told NewsAtDen.

“When we first came in, we said we wanted to try and strengthen the under-21 group. I think Nuge [Nugent] and Robbo [Robinson] would, at times, have six or seven players and sometimes no goalkeeper. It just felt like it was really hard for them to develop.

“I think we’ve moved forward a lot in that department with a lot of work from everyone, we sat down and looked at what we needed to do.

“We spoke about players at the latter stages of that under-21’s cycle, if they go out on loan we either need to keep them out on loan or bring them back to be part of the first team.

“The likes of Bes, Hayden and Tanto were in that cycle, and when you get to the end, you have to make a judgement. The judgement for those three was to let them start their careers with regular football.

“If they do really well, I’m sure there will always be a little benefit to us with the deals that have been done, but you have to let them go and progress.”

