GARY Rowett has confirmed that Millwall are unlikely to sanction any further departures in the final hour of the January transfer window.

The Lions sold Isaac Olaofe, Hayden Muller and Besart Topalloj to Stockport County, Dundalk and Bromley respectively, while Benik Afobe was released from his contract to allow him to join Hatta Club earlier this month.

There has also been interest in midfielder George Evans, although a moved ultimately failed to materialise despite his lack of game time at The Den.

Despite re-signing Oliver Burke on loan from Werder Bremen and moving nearer to a permanent move for Middlesbrough’s Duncan Watmore, Millwall are unlikely to move anyone else on deadline day, and Rowett is expecting to keep his squad intact until the end of the campaign.

“I think at this stage we’re unlikely to let anyone out anyway,” he told NewsAtDen.

“We let Benik out, we let Isaac out, Hayden’s gone out. I think the reality is that we wouldn’t be looking for anyone else to go out and we’re not sat here having that debate internally.

“Our understanding and our plan will be, at this moment in time, that we’re not looking at that as an option.

“If we do strengthen, then that’s something that we’ll maybe discuss, but it’s not really on my radar at the minute.”

Photo: Millwall FC

