ALTHOUGH Millwall managed to win at Loftus Road for the first time since 1989 over the weekend, their 2-1 victory was far from routine.

While the Lions looked to be cruising to all three points heading into the dying stages of the match, Chris Martin’s powerful header in the 82nd minute gave the hosts a lifeline. The R’s pushed in search of an equaliser in stoppage time, with goalkeeper Seny Dieng sent up for a 93rd-minute corner, but they were unable to find the back of the net.

Gary Rowett’s men don’t tend to concede late on. Millwall have only conceded three goals in the final ten minutes of games this season, with just one coming in stoppage time. They seem to be capable of withstanding heavy pressure and often manage to find the back of the net themselves, having already scored seven goals after the 80-minute mark so far in 2022-23.

The manager has a simple explanation as to why his side are so strong late on in games, picking out his team’s mentality as a key reason for their ability to grind out wins and climb up the table.

“We’re a pretty solid team, aren’t we?” he commented after the win.

“We’ve got players who do their jobs in those moments. Sometimes you have to accept some of your qualities as a team.

“For 15-20 minutes at Cardiff we sat in and shut up shop. Today we had the debate because I didn’t want to wait too long. I perhaps waited a little too long against Sunderland. When you feel like the other team has the momentum, sometimes you have to accept that’s going to be the last 15 minutes of the game – you just have to put more defenders on and see it out.

“Other games you need to put more attacking quality on to get you the other way and have that threat.

“We saw it out pretty well. I wouldn’t say comfortably, they put a good few balls in the box. There were a couple of moments, like for our goal, if the ball just drops to one of their players (it causes a problem).

“We were worth the win. It would have been a little bit unfortunate if we hadn’t come away with the three points.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *