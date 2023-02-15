CHOOSE your Millwall Man of the Match from Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Coventry City.
The Lions dropped back out of the top six as Viktor Gyokeres’ screamer handed them their second away defeat of 2023.
Photo: Millwall FC
CHOOSE your Millwall Man of the Match from Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Coventry City.
The Lions dropped back out of the top six as Viktor Gyokeres’ screamer handed them their second away defeat of 2023.
Photo: Millwall FC
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
© 2022 Southwark News
Leave a Reply