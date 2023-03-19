CHOOSE your Millwall Man of the Match from yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town.
The Lions suffered their fourth home defeat of the season thanks to Danny Ward’s second half strike.
Photo: Millwall FC
CHOOSE your Millwall Man of the Match from yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town.
The Lions suffered their fourth home defeat of the season thanks to Danny Ward’s second half strike.
Photo: Millwall FC
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
© 2022 Southwark News
Leave a Reply