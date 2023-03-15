CHOOSE your Millwall Man of the Match from last night’s 2-1 win against Swansea City.
The Lions moved up to fifth in the Championship thanks to second-half goals from Charlie Cresswell and Andreas Voglsammer.
Photo: Millwall FC
