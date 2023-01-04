DANNY McNamara has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for December, based on votes by Lions fans.

The right-back won by just 12 votes based on the club’s four fixtures last month with Millwall winning one, drawing two and losing one of those matches.

McNamara started all four matches, keeping two clean sheets and putting in a number of exceptional performances to help his side move back into the play-off places.

The 24-year-old finished ahead of Billy Mitchell and Zian Flemming, who finished second and third respectively.

Photo: Millwall FC