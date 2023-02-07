TOM Bradshaw has been chosen as NewsAtDen‘s Player of the Month for January, based on votes by Lions fans.

The striker won by just 11 votes based on the club’s four fixtures last month. In the Championship, they started 2023 by beating Rotherham United 3-0 and losing 1-0 away to Middlesbrough before winning 1-0 at Cardiff City, picking up six points from a possible nine.

In the FA Cup, Millwall were eliminated in the third round thanks to a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield United at The Den.

Bradshaw started all of the matches, playing a total of 297 minutes and scoring three goals (two against Rotherham and one against Cardiff), taking his total for the season up to seven.

The 30-year-old finished ahead of Callum Styles and Shaun Hutchinson, who finished second and third respectively.

Photo: Millwall FC