WELCOME to our live blog for today’s match between Reading and Millwall.

The Lions are looking to bounce back from their defeat to Norwich City, knowing that a win will move them back into the top six this afternoon.

You can follow all the action here.

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *