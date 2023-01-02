GARY Rowett praised Millwall for their impressive form in the Championship, but admitted that he still isn’t looking at the league table with just under half of the season left to play.

The Lions moved back into the play-off places and up to fourth with their 3-0 win at home to Rotherham United, although they could drop down the table depending on how Watford, Middlesbrough and Norwich City fare in their games this afternoon, with the Canaries and the Hornets squaring off at Carrow Road.

Regardless of what happens elsewhere in the division today, Rowett’s men have done incredibly well so far this season as they look to finally secure a place in the top six and challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

Picking up consistent results is obviously a big part of that, and Rowett is purely focused on taking each game as it comes instead of getting too far ahead of himself.

“Our home form this season has been fantastic,” he said after Millwall’s win on New Year’s Day.

“We’ve had a couple of little blips recently, but our blips are draws that we didn’t feel we did quite enough to win, but again, we’re not getting beaten here.

“I don’t think there’s much in the performances. Today we were a little more clinical, we could’ve been a lot more clinical, and it’s been a good week.

“I spoke about it, it’s about being fairly calm as a team and as a club in these situations. We could be all ‘we beat Watford, fantastic’, and then we all get a little bit edgy because we don’t then win our next game, but that’s the Championship.

“Teams don’t just come and roll over. Bristol City are a good side, Rotherham beat Sheffield United away from home about five games ago.

“Every team is capable of taking points and you’ve got to do it right. To take seven points in a week, to have three clean sheets, to score goals, I think it’s a testament to the character of the players.

“We’re working hard, we’re in a position where we we want to continue to get more out of the players, continue to find those sorts of performances and continue to try and add to the group in January.

“It’s been a good week but the Championship is a funny old beast. You can have a good week and then have a not so good week, so you’ve got to keep working hard, get your head down and plough on really.”

Photo: Millwall FC