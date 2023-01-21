MILLWALL returned to winning ways with their first away victory of 2023, beating Cardiff City 1-0.

The two sides traded blows in the opening stages, with both teams stretching each other’s defences. It was Millwall who found the breakthrough, with Tom Bradshaw steering Jake Cooper’s flick-on through the legs of Ryan Allsop from a tight angle.

The Lions had the chance to take an even more comfortable cushion into the break, but it was the Bluebirds who dominated the second half, piling on the pressure in search of an equaliser. Callum Robinson and Kion Etete failed to make the visitors pay, however, giving Gary Rowett’s side all three points in South Wales.

Match details

Millwall carried an early threat but failed to really test Ryan Allsop in the Cardiff net. Their best chance came when Mason Bennett took aim from 25 yards, but he skied his shot into the safe standing behind the goal.

It would soon be the Bluebirds’ to threaten, and they looked to be much more clinical. First, Kion Etete was given the chance to set up Jaden Philogene in a two-on-one position, but his final pass was caught by George Long. Zian Flemming tried to catch Allsop off his line from the halfway line immediately after, but failed to fire the ball over the line.

Cardiff then hit the post after Philogene’s cross was met by the head of Etete, with the referee awarding a corner which the hosts failed to capitalise from.

Millwall had one of the bigger chances of the half, however, when Danny McNamara picked up a flick-on from Jake Cooper after a free-kick. He found the space to cross into the box for Flemming, who inexplicably missed from point-blank range.

The hosts almost made them pay immediately after Callum Styles was caught too far up the pitch at left-back. Philogene’s cross was then met by Callum O’Dowda, who forced a superb save from Long before the offside flag was raised.

In the end, Cardiff were the ones who were made to pay after Cooper was able to flick on yet another free-kick, this time into the path of Bradshaw down the left side of the box. The striker ran the ball into a seemingly impossible angle, but was able to slot the past the ball into the back of the net to give Millwall the lead.

The Bluebirds looked for an immediate response, and were given a good chance when Cooper gave away a free-kick on the edge of the box, picking up a yellow card. Callum Robinson stepped up to take it, smacking the wall before Philogene blasted an effort over the bar.

Cardiff clearly struggled in the final third, which was evident when they managed to ruin yet another two-on-one situation after Cooper gave the ball away on the edge of the box. However, Shaun Hutchinson stepped up to intercept the ball, preventing a certain goal. Millwall had the final chance of the half though, with Bradshaw firing a tap-in into the gloves of Allsop.

Cardiff transformed themselves after the break and improved massively after the break. Etete’s one-two with Robinson allowed the latter to curl the first chance of the second half wide while the pair continued to threaten in the box. Millwall remained strong and kept the strikers quiet in the crucial moments.

A 60th minute substitution saw Ryan Leonard return from injury after months out injured, replacing Mason Bennett. It was clear that the Lions were going to move to a back five, and they managed to limit the hosts to just a handful of opportunities.

Gary Rowett’s men had a chance to win it in the 82nd minute when Flemming flicked a lovely backheel into the path of Jamie Shackleton, but the substitute stabbed the ball into the path of Allsop. It was the last concrete chance of the game as Millwall picked up their fourth away win of the season.

Cardiff: 4-2-3-1: Allsop; Ng, McGuinness, Kipre, O’Dowda; Wintle, Rinomhota; Philogene, Ojo, Robinson; Etete

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Styles; Mitchell, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Bennett; Bradshaw

Takeaways

Bradders back in the goals

Bradshaw’s form has been hit and miss, but when he’s on it, he’s really on.

His goal today was exceptional, but his overall threat was really impressive, especially for a striker who has been staved of service in recent weeks.

The Lions may still be after more goals, but Bradshaw has show he’s capable of providing them.

Back five works wonders

Supporters may have despised Rowett’s back five at times, but it’s certainly a useful tool for them on the road.

Not only did it help them secure a big win against Preston North End at Deepdale, but it did the job for them on a freezing cold afternoon in Cardiff.

That versatility will be crucial for the Lions if they are to challenge for promotion this season.

Do Millwall miss Muzza?

Murray Wallace has been Millwall’s Mr. Reliable for years, but this season has been different.

The Scotsman missed today’s win through injury, with Callum Styles replacing him at left-back.

He was far from perfect and was often caught high up the pitch, but his energy and work rate played a massive part in a huge result for the Lions.

