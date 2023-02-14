MILLWALL were handed their second Championship defeat of 2023 as Coventry City ran out 1-0 winners on a cold Tuesday night.

Coventry were on the front foot throughout the second half as they pushed for the opening goal, but the Lions managed to frustrate them despite failing to really threaten in the final third.

The second half was much of the same, although referee Matthew Donohue took centre stage with a number of yellow cards and controversial decisions. However, in the 66th minute, Viktor Gyokeres’ screamer rifled past George Long to give the Sky Blues a 1-0 lead.

Millwall pushed for an equaliser deep into stoppage time, but their efforts came too late and Mark Robins’ side were able to hold on to pick up all three points at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Match details

Coventry’s game plan was clear from the opening two minutes of the game as they pushed forward in search of an early goal. They won two early corners, with the first was kicked straight out of play by Gustavo Hamer while the second was flicked wide by Kyle McFadzean, who scored early on from a set piece in the reverse fixture at The Den in August.

They had a better chance in the 12th minute when a Millwall attack broke down. Viktor Gyokeres left the ball for Kasey Palmer, who raced through on goal, setting up Gyokeres on his right to smack a powerful effort straight into the gloves of George Long.

It took until the 18th minute for the Lions to threaten in the final third, but Zian Flemming and Duncan Watmore were both caught out by the hosts’ high line that caught them in an offside position.

Coventry went back to dominating the game immediately after, with Gyokeres cutting onto his right foot inside the box and curling an effort narrowly over the post. Minutes later, Palmer combined with Jake Bidwell to play the former into the penalty area, but his tame shot bobbled well wide of the target, with the attacking midfielder furious that referee Matthew Donohue failed to award a corner.

While Billy Mitchell was the first player to pick up a yellow card for a heavy tackle on Hamer, Millwall were unlucky to not be awarded penalty shortly after the half-hour mark. Coventry were carved open by a Danny McNamara pass that found George Honeyman, with the Sunderland academy graduate in turn finding Tom Bradshaw in the box. McFadzean brought him down, but no foul was awarded.

Long was called into action once again in the 33rd minute when Palmer sneaked into the box, but his effort was tame and easily palmed away by the Millwall goalkeeper before McNamara cleared for a throw-in.

Ten minutes later, Coventry had their best chance of the half when Gyokeres was played clean through on goal, but his initial shot was saved by Long once again. The rebound bounced off the striker as he went to ground, but it rolled narrowly wide of the target.

It felt like Millwall’s best chance was going to come on the stroke of half-time after George Saville won a free-kick around 25 yards out. Flemming took aim, but he smashed the ball miles over the bar, much to the amusement of the home supporters. Truthfully, it summed up the Lions’ first-half performance.

The referee took centre stage in the early stages of the second half, and it was fair to say that he wouldn’t be finding a Valentine’s Day date in the Coventry Building Society Arena given his trigger-happy attitude to yellow cards and his controversial decisions in crucial moments. 10 minutes into the second half, he had given one booking to Coventry and three to Millwall.

In the 58th minute, Watmore breezed past two midfielders after cutting inside from the left flank, setting up Honeyman in the middle of the box. He was shoved down by McFadzean to a huge roar from the away end, but nothing was given. A near identical moment took place up the other end of the pitch soon after, but the referee was unmoved once again.

Coventry eventually found the breakthrough in the 66th minute after a sustained period of pressure. Millwall’s back line looked to be caving in, but they were undone by a moment of magic. Gyokeres picked up a pass from Callum Doyle and spun past Cresswell, rifling a powerful shot into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

It prompted Gary Rowett to make a double change, bringing on Oliver Burke and Andreas Voglsammer for Honeyman and Watmore. Despite a handful of half chances, it took until the 77th minute for the visitors to properly test Ben Wilson, with Cresswell powering a corner into the goalkeeper’s gloves.

Millwall understandably dominated the closing stages of the game, with their best chance coming with five minutes to go. The Lions tried to scramble a corner over the line, with Burke fluffing his shot before fellow substitute Jamie Shackleton prodded an effort at goal. Burnley loanee Luke McNally was on hand to clear it off the line, maintaining the Sky Blues’ lead.

17-year-old Romain Esse had the last chance of the game, flashing a curled shot narrowly wide of the post, with Coventry seeing out four minutes of stoppage time to pick up all three points.

Coventry: 3-4-2-1: Wilson; McNally, McFadzean, Doyle; Norton-Cuffy, Hamer, Eccles, Bidwell; Allen, Palmer; Gyökeres

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Watmore; Bradshaw

Takeaways

All it takes is a moment of quality

While Coventry were the better team on Tuesday evening, it was far from a routine win. Millwall put them under pressure and managed to frustrated them, but nowhere near enough to pick up a positive result.

Ultimately, Gyokeres’ screamer made the difference, as goals like that often do in the Championship. The Lions have seen that often enough with Flemming.

They simply didn’t have any of those moments in them tonight.

Was it wrong to stay unchanged?

Given Millwall’s performance and result against QPR, it made sense for Rowett to leave his side unchaned.

In hindsight, it probably wasn’t, as his front line were unable to stretch Coventry’s defence enough to cause them any real issues.

The likes of Voglsammer, Burke and Esse will all be eyeing a start against Sheffield United.

Tough tests to come

It felt like Millwall needed to get something against Coventry given what they face next at The Den.

Sheffield United travel down on Saturday lunchtime before Burnley visit SE16 next Tuesday, meaning that the Lions will be coming up against the current top two.

Avoiding defeat in either of those games will be seen as a fantastic result, but losing both could knock them down the table.

Photo: Millwall FC

